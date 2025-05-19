Natalya recently made her debut in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) at the prestigious Crockett Cup event. In a high-profile bout, she challenged Kenzie Paige for the NWA Worlds Women’s Championship. Although Natalya didn’t capture the title, she believes her presence left a lasting impression on the reigning champion.

Appearing on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Natalya reflected on the match and expressed pride in bringing out a new side of Paige. She said,

“I did for Kenzie what I’ve done for many others in this industry. Look at Charlotte Flair. Charlotte couldn’t truly become Charlotte until I helped her tap into something deeper. I gave her the ‘Nattie Rub.’ When we wrestled at TakeOver in 2014, I pulled out a version of her that even she hadn’t seen before. I did the same thing for Kenzie.”

She continued, “Kenzie’s in her early 20s, and now she knows exactly who the hell I am. When you’ve trained in the Dungeon, you learn to fight for your life. I thrive on that — on the taste of blood, the bruises under my gear. This is what I live for. Our match was the highlight of the night, without question. She experienced the ‘Nattie Rub,’ and now she’ll spend her entire career chasing that feeling — chasing the dragon to relive a match like that.”

IYO SKY’s signature taunt has quickly gained popularity, as highlighted in a new WWE video featuring Rhea Ripley. In the clip, SKY encourages the WWE Women’s Champion to try out the gesture. After a montage of fans doing the taunt plays, Ripley hesitantly joins in, giving in to the trend. You can check that out below:

John Cena recently revealed his favorite shirt design from his long wrestling career — and it’s one that most fans have likely never seen. In 2021, ahead of WWE SummerSlam, WWE and Cena released a special limited-edition kit featuring a Super Mario-inspired shirt. Priced at $1,000 and limited to just 500 units, the kit ended up selling only 37 copies. Cena has previously called the project a “catastrophic failure.”

Still, despite the poor sales, Cena shared at the Philadelphia Fan Expo that the shirt remains his personal favorite. He said,

“My favorite one of all time is a very limited one. It’s the Super Mario parody. I thought it would be great. The price point was way too high. I learned my lesson. We only sold like 15 shirts. It’s like the rarest ever John Cena shirt.”

He added that WWE considered re-releasing the shirt at a standard price, but he refused. He stated,

“WWE, after we ran the kit, they were like, ‘It’s a dope shirt, we should sell them all at regular price.’ It’s the one time I put my foot down and said, ‘No, there are people out there that spent a lot of their resources and I want them to have a collectible.’”

Cena even kept one for himself — serial number 000 — calling it the only shirt of his he ever saved.

(h/t – Fightful)