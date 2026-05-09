Okay, so John Cena clearly has something up his sleeve.

And it’s something big.

In yet another post shared via social media to promote what he has described already as an “epic” and “history-making” appearance, “The Greatest of All-Time” has returned with more hype.

In a new post shared via X on Saturday morning, the “Never Seen” 17-time former world champion claimed that his appearance tonight in “The Sunshine State” will be another “defining moment” of his legendary WWE career.

“My time in WWE has been filled with defining moments,” Cena wrote. “We’re hours away from what will certainly be another.”

He signed off by reminding fans to tune in when WWE Backlash goes live at 6/5c from Tampa, Florida.

“C U Tonight at WWE Backlash,” he concluded.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Backlash Results coverage.