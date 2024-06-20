John Cena shares some groundbreaking news.

The former 16-time world champion recently sat-down with PEOPLE to discuss a number of different topics, including his current status with WWE. Cena states that after 23-years he sees that his run with the wrestling juggernaut is coming to an end.

I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started. Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart’s beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life — it’s year 23 for me — and the sun’s setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life.

Cena last appeared on the WWE Raw after WrestleMania XL, where he teamed with R-Truth and The Miz in six-man tag team action. One night prior he fought of Solo Sikoa and helped Cody Rhodes ‘Finish His Story’ and dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

