The hype for tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event continues.

Heading into tonight’s show at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has referred to tonight as “an industry-changing weekend” for WWE.

Following up on that was fellow TKO executive, The Rock.

On Friday, “The Final Boss” shared a post on social media where he hyped tonight’s PLE as something that is going to be “a wild f**kin’ night.

Now, another legend has chimed in with his own hype for tonight’s show.

John Cena, who will be competing in the Men’s Elimination Chamber tonight as part of his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” farewell WWE tour, surfaced on social media on Saturday where he referred to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto as “an event you can’t miss.”

“Tonight, I walk into the my final WWE Elimination Chamber match to secure my final WrestleMania main event,” Cena wrote via X. “Toronto is the place where I announced I would retire, and tonight is gonna be an event you can’t miss.”

