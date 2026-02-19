John Cena sees history repeating itself in WWE.

With a wave of new talent arriving on the main roster in recent months, WWE is clearly ushering in a new era.

It feels different right now.

Speaking with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated at SI.com, Cena addressed what he views as a major transitional phase for the company, comparing it to one of the most pivotal stretches in modern WWE history.

“Gosh, we have called up a whole bunch of new superstars,” Cena said. “The program is going through a transformation I haven’t seen since WrestleMania 20, at Madison Square Garden, and then WrestleMania 21 goes Hollywood a year later.”

Cena continued, “I think we’re in a period of transition like that, pouring the foundations for the next 15-20 years for the WWE.”

Cena’s comparison is notable, as WrestleMania 20 helped spotlight rising stars who would go on to define the next generation, while WrestleMania 21 famously branded itself as the launching pad for the future.

Now, according to Cena, WWE is laying similar groundwork, building toward a long-term vision that could shape the company for decades to come.

Only time will tell.

And after WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, Cena’s time is up, and the next generation of WWE talents’ time is now.