WWE will be John Cena’s primary focus in 2025.

That includes movies and television.

“The Greatest of All-Time” spoke in a new Collider interview this week about how he wraps season two of filming for “The Peacemaker” at the end of 2024, and how he has his 2025 calendar reserved for his year-long WWE Farewell Tour.

“I can probably confirm that Peacemaker will take us to the end of 2024, and I can say that with the utmost conviction because I have given the calendar year 2025 to WWE. I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January,” he said. “I’ll end it in December, and it’s going to be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”

Cena continued, “It’s very rewarding, and I’m grateful. The audience has been there for me for close to 25 years now, so I just want to say, ‘Thank you.'”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.