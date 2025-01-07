On the premiere episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, John Cena kicked off his farewell tour.

During the post-show press conference, Cena praised WWE’s partnership with Netflix. He said,

“I love the WWE, as you all know. I know I’m going to retire, but they will have to fire to get me to stop being a part of this place.”

The 16-time World Champion also commented on possibly incorporating his Peacemaker character and past gimmicks into his farewell run.

He added, “Peacemaker is a DC thing. You never know, never say never, right? The great thing about the farewell tour, tonight, we debuted a new outfit. It was very regionally focused. The Prototype, I don’t know if I have all the string to grow out the crappy blonde hair again. The Prototype wore different colors. The colors of the home team, so to speak. I’m really looking forward to trying to go back to the way I started. Thug Life, the Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena would wear home or away jerseys. There is elements of everything already in front of you. Hopefully, by the end of all this, if you want to see a certain facet of the 23 years I’ve been in the business, hopefully you can get that little sprinkle. I’m definitely focused on that and hopefully we can deliver.”