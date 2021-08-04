During a recent interview with USA Today to promote the new Suicide Squad movie former 16-time world champion John Cena spoke about the future of WWE, and how he hopes the company doesn’t continue to rely on “aging prospect” as their future in the industry might become less stable going forward. Hear those thoughts and more in the highlights below.

On WWE’s future:

Man, I wish there was some sort of fountain of youth where I could be a full-time contributor. The longer they continue to bet on an aging prospect, that makes (WWE’s) future a little bit less stable.

Talks his early film work and why he gravitated back towards WWE: