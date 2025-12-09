Don’t ask John Cena what the original plans were for arguably one of the biggest moments of his pro wrestling career.

And maybe pro wrestling in general.

During an extended sit-down interview on the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, “The Greatest of All-Time” was asked what the original plans were for his heel turn with The Rock and Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber.

While answering the question and some of the follow-ups regarding the same subject, “The Never Seen-17” didn’t seem keen on digging too deep into the subject.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On what the original plan was for The Rock and Travis Scott: “Who cares? It doesn’t matter. We can talk about what could have been until the cows come home. And I think that’s what’s great about the people who are left standing. Certainly me and Cody. What’s the change? this? All right, let’s go. I don’t dwell for one second on what could have been, because what could have been is Brock doesn’t leave for the NFL and there’s no John Cena.”

On if there have been a match with The Rock: “Could there be anything? That’s the thing that sucks about what could have been, it’s not what it is.”

On what was talked about: “I don’t care. First of all, I’m always the last to know. It doesn’t trickle down to me. If you watch Unreal, that process is genuine. ‘I talked to Rock and then the last guy I gotta call is John.’ I’m usually the last guy they call because I’m the easiest. ‘Yeah, let’s do it. No problem. I’m in.’ So I don’t sweat the [small stuff]. ‘Yo, we don’t have those guys anymore.’ Cool, what do you want to do? We would like to do this. We need you to start being more competitive. We want to put you in these matches. We were going to build to this. That’s over. I didn’t even get that. Okay, fine, great. What are we doing now? That’s what’s tough. I think it’s great to talk about. It gives good argument, gives good perspective, of like, how do they book this stuff? A lot of that stuff’s beyond control of even the people who own the sandbox. If I decide to walk, I have contractual obligations, but they I’m not gonna be there on the 13th. Like, if I decide that, you know, and they’ll figure it out. I saw Austin get fired, you know what I’m saying. I saw Brock leave. I saw, you know, Dwayne take his break, and I don’t sweat any of those guys for what they did. Austin was worn out. Brock was probably going to assault somebody in an airport, and Dwayne had such great opportunities, I don’t fault people for being like, I can’t do this right now. McAfee being burned out behind the booth. The guy has got so many opportunities, dude, you got to just focus on what you can do. I don’t sweat them for that, but sh*t changes. Open opportunity for Wde Barrett, and I love listening to that guy on TV. Not that I didn’t like Pa,t but I really like listening to Stu [Bennett]. So I don’t really sweat it, but could there have been? That’s why I don’t choose my opponents.”

