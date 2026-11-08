Zilla Fatu received a special package from John Cena ahead of his participation in the inaugural WWE John Cena Classic.

Fatu, who was recently announced as the second confirmed entrant in the upcoming tournament, shared a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday revealing several gifts he received from the 17-time world champion.

The package included a John Cena-branded jacket, two gold challenge coins, a deck of John Cena Classic playing cards and a special “Rise Above Hate” wristwatch.

Fatu appeared particularly excited about the watch, revealing that it was the first one he had ever owned.

“Bro, I was just complaining about I need a watch this morning. Like, I need something to look classy and stuff,” Fatu said.

He continued, “Oh my gosh, I love this. That’s my life, man. Rise above hate. Look at this. And it’s a John Cena Classic watch. The first ever. And the main one got it.”

During the video, Mason Rook made an appearance and jokingly questioned whether Fatu actually knew how to tell time.

“I can actually read it, yes sir,” Fatu responded. “I do know how to read a watch.”

One of the more interesting items in the package involved the two gold challenge coins, which apparently have a specific purpose connected to the upcoming tournament.

Fatu explained that Cena included a letter detailing how the coins would factor into the John Cena Classic. However, he declined to reveal what the letter said, keeping that information a secret for now.

Fatu was officially introduced as a tournament participant during the November 4 episode of WWE NXT, where Cena appeared at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled for Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The interbrand tournament will feature talent from WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT, with Club WWE members playing a role in selecting participants and determining the eventual winner.

Cody Rhodes was previously announced as the first confirmed participant, with Fatu becoming the second name officially added to the field.

The tournament winner will receive the John Cena Classic Championship, a special title featuring a design inspired by Cena’s iconic spinner championship belt.