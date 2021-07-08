There’s new speculation on John Cena’s rumored WWE SummerSlam return being up in the air after the veteran Superstar was announced for a new movie.

Variety reports that Cena will appear in the upcoming “Argylle” spy thriller movie.

The first film in the franchise will begin filming in Europe this August some time. Cena is rumored to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21, but that bout has not bee confirmed.

Director Matthew Vaughn’s UK-based movie studio MARV is producing the “Argylle” movie, and they are already planning at least three films in the franchise. There is no word on if Cena would be involved in future films in the franchise.

The spy thriller is based on a debut novel of the same name by first-time author Ellie Conway, which will be published next year by Transworld Publishers, a division of Penguin Random House. The film and book will follow “the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the United States, London and other exotic locations.”

Pop singer Dua Lipa will provide music for the title track and score, as well as make her acting debut in the film. In addition to Cena, the cast also features Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, and Catherine O’Hara.

It remains to be seen if this new movie will prevent Cena from returning to WWE. He has been away since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 in 2020. You can click here for Cena’s recent comments on his return, and how one issue is related to insurance on film projects.

