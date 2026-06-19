John Cena is continuing to stay busy.

“The Greatest of All-Time,” fresh off of his SpaceCon San Antonio appearance, is scheduled to travel to “The Great White North” for an appearance at Fan Expo Canada.

“John Cena is coming to Toronto,” Fan Expo Canada wrote in a social media announcement this week. “From dominating the WWE ring to stealing scenes in Peacemaker and Fast & Furious, John Cena is an icon like no other.”

The announcement continued, “Autographs, photo ops, and special experiences go on sale Tuesday, June 23 at 10 AM ET. ”

The 2026 Fan Expo Canada is scheduled to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 27-30.

John Cena returned to WWE at WWE Backlash: Tampa back on May 9 to announce the introduction of the brand new ‘John Cena Classic,’ which is expected to debut at the end of 2026. For more on that, click here.