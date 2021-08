According to WWE Network News, former 16-time world champion John Cena will be the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions program.

The site states that Cena’s episode will air on Sunday September 26th on the Peacock service shortly after WWE’s Extreme Rules pay per view. Cena recently challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at SummerSlam, but came up short in his attempt extending the Tribal Chief’s title run going past a full year.