Wrestling icon John Cena will be honored with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

As part of the celebrations, On Location—the premier provider of VIP experiences for WWE and other major entertainment brands—is hosting an exclusive luncheon with Cena on Saturday, April 19, just hours before Night One of WrestleMania 41.

This once-in-a-lifetime event will be limited to just 20 fans, offering an intimate dining experience with Cena at a high-end restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. Attendees will enjoy a meal alongside the legendary superstar while witnessing heartfelt speeches and Cena’s official recognition for his contributions to the industry—potentially marking his final WrestleMania appearance.

The cost for this elite experience? A staggering $25,000 per person.