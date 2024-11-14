“The Greatest of All-Time” turned up at a familiar pro wrestling school this week.

WWE legend John Cena appeared at Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory facility, which is based out of the Atlanta, Georgia area.

The Nightmare Factory is one of the pro wrestling schools that has partnered with the new WWE ID developmental program.

On Thursday morning, both Cena and Rhodes took to social media to share photos related to the other.

For Rhodes, he took to X to shoot out the following photo of Cena stopping by his Nightmare Factory this week.

For Cena, he took to Instagram to share an interesting photo of a blend of Cody Rhodes’ “American Nightmare” and “Stardust” personas.

