John Cena is heading into tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event with a major announcement hanging over the show — and a major title defense on deck.

Cena is scheduled to put his championship on the line against The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, Dominik Mysterio, in one of the night’s featured attractions. Ahead of the event, the future WWE Hall of Famer jumped on Twitter/X to underline just how meaningful this appearance is for him.

In his post, Cena reminded fans that his in-ring time is almost up, noting that he has just two matches left before stepping away. He also called tonight’s show the final premium live event of his WWE career, encouraging viewers to tune in through the ESPN app in the U.S. or Netflix internationally.

As Cena wrote, “[Two] in-ring events left! The Last Time is Now!! What a stage Petco Park will be for the LAST PLE of my WWE career! Don’t miss Survivor Series TONIGHT LIVE on ESPN app & Netflix internationally.”

The go-home edition of WWE Raw added a comedic twist to the build. Dominik Mysterio attempted to cut a promo leading into Survivor Series, only for fans to believe Cena himself was interrupting, until a Mini-John Cena and Mini-Stu the Cameraman hit the stage instead.

Mini Cena unloaded on Dom, calling him the “worst Mysterio of all time” and throwing out some of Cena’s classic catchphrases before being overwhelmed by the AAA Mega Champion. Things escalated until Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance, prompting Dominik to back off.

The segment later revealed that the performer behind the Mini Cena act was Syko, known for his work in Micro Championship Wrestling and Big Little Brawlers.

Cena reacted to the skit on Instagram in trademark fashion, by posting an edited photo of the impersonator with the phrase “Stone Cold Syko” added across the image, offering no caption and letting the visual speak for itself.

