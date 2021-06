Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of CM Punk’s famous “pipebomb” promo on WWE Raw in 2011.

WWE did a storyline at the time where Punk’s contract was expiring with WWE and they made it seem like Punk was leaving with the WWE Title.

The WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event that year was headlined by a classic match between John Cena and Punk for the WWE Title.

Cena shared this photo of Punk on Instagram: