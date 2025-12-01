John Cena has had a lengthy WWE career full of legendary matches and moments.

This past Saturday night, he added another one to the list.

Although he came up short in his attempt to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, thanks large-in-part due to an assist from Liv Morgan, “The Greatest of All-Time” viewed it as a positive.

In a post on social media after the show, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend pointed his massive spotlight on WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor.

Cena wrote a complimentary statement on his official X account on Monday morning offering high-praise for one of the current voices of WWE.

“Matches and moments are only memorable if we ALL believe in them,” Cena wrote in response to a post by Taylor. “Thank YOU for being a driving force to help audiences around the world enjoy and invest in these moments. NO ONE does it alone.”

He continued, “Your professionalism, passion, presentation and overall love of the business lay the foundation for lifelong memories.”

The post was in response to a post on X shared by Alicia Taylor, who pointed out that this past Saturday night was the final time she will get to do a John Cena in-ring introduction before a match.

“Survivor Series was my final John Cena announcement,” she wrote. “It has been an absolute honor to share the ring w “The Greatest of ALL-TIME” on his WWE Farewell Tour. Thank You Cena.”