For many fans of pro wrestling, 2025 will go down as the year of “The Last Time Is Now.”

Why?

John Cena.

All of 2025 served as the year-long WWE retirement tour for “The Greatest of All-Time.”

With 2026 now upon us, the future WWE Hall Of Fame legend surfaced on social media to reflect on the memorable year in his career and life.

“The Never-Seen 17” time former world champion took to his official X account on New Year’s Day on Thursday, January 1, 2026, to release a statement looking back on his 2025.

“Life goes on and we all move onward, as 2026 is here I’ll fondly remember so many moments from 2025,” Cena wrote. “Thanks to ALL fans, co workers, critics and anyone around the world who used their voice to make 2025 a year that I’ll never forget.”

Cena concluded the brief social media statement on 1/1 with a Spanish quote.

“Omnia Dedi. Pro omnibus gratias ago,” he finished up the post, which translates in English to, “I gave everything. I thank you for everything.”

The quote is one that John Cena put on the final WWE t-shirt he wore for his “The Last Time Is Now” retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, live at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

