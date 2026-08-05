John Cena has acknowledged the retirement of one of his greatest rivals.

Cena took to Instagram this week to share a graphic featuring himself alongside Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles, with all three stars placing their fists together. The image carries added significance, as each man has now stepped away from in-ring competition. Cena retired in December 2025, Styles followed in January, and Lesnar officially announced his retirement earlier this week after SummerSlam.

Lesnar’s final match came in the main event of SummerSlam Night One, where he was defeated by Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell. While he hinted that his career may be over following the bout, Lesnar made it official during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, thanking fans for their support and revealing that his focus now is spending time with his family and helping his children pursue their athletic goals.

Some fans have questioned whether the announcement will stick, given that Lesnar teased retirement as part of a storyline earlier this year before quickly returning. This time, however, Lesnar explicitly stated that he is retired, making the announcement feel far more definitive.

Lesnar also noted that he is stepping away from “everything else” in combat sports. At 49 years old, the former WWE and UFC champion said he wants to enjoy life, remain healthy, and spend more time with his family after bringing one of wrestling’s most accomplished careers to a close.