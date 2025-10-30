John Cena’s legendary in-ring career may be coming to an end, but before he hangs up the boots, the 17-time World Champion is continuing to give back to the business that made him an icon.

Cena revealed in a new social media post that he spent the past week meeting with and listening to trainees at the WWE Performance Center, including another visit to the Orlando facility on Wednesday.

“Being coachable can open our minds to learn,” Cena wrote. “Thank you to all the superstars at the WWE PC for sharing with me different perspectives of our business.”

He continued, “I spent the week digesting their feedback and was grateful to be able to return today for another chance to learn and share wisdom.”

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Dion Lennox was one of several PC talents who shared their experience, joking in a post, “Heard some knowledge today. Couldn’t see any though.”

Cena also shared a similar message last week following an earlier stop at the Performance Center, praising the next generation of WWE stars for their talent and insight.

“Thank you to everyone at the WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future,” Cena wrote. “Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas.”

He added, “Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful.”

Several NXT stars posted photos from the visit, including Blake Monroe and Izzi Dame. Dame called the opportunity “a blessing,” writing, “Always a blessing and such an inspiration getting to sit with John and pick his brain about our business. Grateful for the wisdom and perspective every time!”

Cena is set to wrap up his full-time in-ring career later this year. His farewell tour will culminate on Saturday, December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C. His final WWE Raw appearance as a regular roster member will take place on Monday, November 17 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.