Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter today, on his 44th birthday, and showed off his physique while joking with comedian John Oliver.

Cena and Oliver share a birthday, and apparently a disciplined passion for fitness, according to Cena. He joked that they’ve both agreed to motivate each other by posting their progress on social media.

You can see Cena’s workout clip below from his Twitter, along with the photoshopped graphic of Oliver that he posted to Instagram:

The world knows @LastWeekTonight John Oliver & myself share a birthday & a disciplined passion for fitness. Another year passes & I continuously struggle to keep up. Both now 44 we’ve agreed to motivate each other by posting our progress. His will be posted on my IG #JohnVJohn pic.twitter.com/w9wxUJ8Uny — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2021

