John Cena remains adamant that his in-ring career is over.

While appearing at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto over the weekend, Cena once again ruled out the possibility of wrestling another match, whether that comes in WWE, AEW or elsewhere.

During Cena’s panel, a fan began chanting for “one more match,” prompting the 16-time World Champion to explain why he has no intention of reversing his retirement. Cena joked that neither WWE President Nick Khan nor AEW President Tony Khan has enough money to convince him to return.

“No Khan has got the pocketbook — Nick, Tony, they ain’t got the money. I’m out,” Cena said. “I’m going to take your chant and I can say that because lot of you folks spent a whole lot of resources on my farewell tour.”

Cena explained that returning to the ring would feel unfair to fans who spent significant amounts of money to attend his farewell tour under the belief that they were watching the final matches of his career.

“If I decide to selfishly come back for ego-driven reasons, basically that’s saying I’m lying to every one of y’all. You might not mind, but there are people who paid a fortune to sit at that last match. And for me to be like, ‘Just kidding.’ I met so many families that put so much effort into saving just to see those moments.”

Cena added that he is satisfied with how his career ended and is physically feeling good following his retirement.

“For me, I’m out of it with my health. I feel good. I got good clarity and good closure. As far as ever falling down again, that’s out.”

Cena spent 2025 on his retirement tour, culminating with his loss to GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event last December. Although retired from in-ring competition, Cena remains under contract with WWE as an ambassador. He hosted both nights of WrestleMania 42 earlier this year and also appeared at Backlash.

Cena has previously discussed adopting a “no-fall-downs” policy for his post-retirement WWE appearances, meaning he does not intend to become physically involved in angles. He has also said he plans to wear formal attire during those appearances rather than his traditional wrestling gear.

The WWE legend has remained involved with the company in other capacities, including the launch of Club WWE and the development of the John Cena Classic. Official details regarding the latter have yet to be announced, but Cena said at Fan Expo Canada that plans have progressed to the point where details are known internally within WWE.