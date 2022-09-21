Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has signed on for a new TV series.

Cena has joined the cast of actor/comedian Kevin Hart’s “Die Hart 2: Die Harder” series, according to Variety. The show airs on The Roku Channel.

Season 2 of the Roku Channel original comedy is currently filming in Atlanta, GA. Cena is joining the cast, along with Paula Pell and Ben Schwartz.

Cena will play a character named Mr. 206, who is a legendary Hollywood stuntman.

In season 1 of “Die Hart,” which co-starred John Travolta, Hart played a fictionalized version of himself, who ultimately achieved his dream of becoming a bona-fide action hero. The second season will see Hart look to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all-time. The plot has Hart developing a concept for a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Hart won’t know what’s coming next. However, Hart’s vision comes with a blind spot as he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past. To survive the plot, Hart enlists the help of Cena’s Mr. 206 character, along with Hart’s favorite co-star Jordan King, a role reprised by Nathalie Emmanuel, his overeager assistant Andre, played by Schwartz, and Andre’s mom Cynthia, played by Pell.

The series was originally a part of the now-defunct Quibi platform, but Roku ended up acquiring all of their content, and the series was moved to the Roku Channel. The show was popular enough that it was renewed for a second season. Eric Appel will return for season 2 to direct, while Tripper Clancy will return as a writer.

The action-hero spoof will stream free, with advertisements, on the Roku Channel but the season 2 premiere date has not been announced.

