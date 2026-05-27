John Cena is taking the post-retirement portion of his WWE career seriously.

He wants to see the business thrive.

In addition to returning at the recent WWE Backlash: Tampa premium live event to announce “The John Cena Classic” for later this year, “The Greatest of All-Time” has also been giving his time to up-and-coming aspiring future WWE Superstars.

Along with appearing at Bayley’s Lodestone women’s wrestling camp earlier this year, “The Never Seen” 17-time former world champion also stopped by Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy.

The official Instagram page of the Davenport, Iowa-based academy noted the following:

“We were honored to welcome the incomparable John Cena to the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy today! John spent 5 hours teaching, coaching, and answering questions and then spent an additional hour giving 1-on-1 time to many of our graduates. We cannot thank him enough for his incredible generosity.”