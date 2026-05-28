John Cena continues making the rounds within WWE behind the scenes.

Just hours after attending Seth Rollins’ Wrestling Academy, the future Hall of Famer was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center, where he spent time interacting with several WWE NXT talents and athletes.

Multiple social media posts from WWE Performance Center recruits and NXT stars surfaced online showing Cena visiting the facility. Among them was Delia Schweizer, a CrossFit athlete affiliated with the WWE NXT Performance Center, who shared a photo alongside Cena and reflected on the experience.

“Today we had the opportunity to talk with John Cena and learn from his experiences,” Schweizer wrote.

Cena’s appearance also popped up in posts from WWE NXT talent Alyssa Danielle, who uploaded her own photo with the longtime WWE star.

Meanwhile, former WWE LFG winner and current NXT roster member Shiloh Hill shared a video clip that featured Cena making a surprise cameo at the very end.

“Shiloh Hill is Mr. NXT,” Cena said in the video while endorsing Hill’s online campaign.

A cool moment for the developing NXT talent.

As of now, WWE has not publicly revealed the exact reason for Cena’s visit to the Performance Center. However, it’s believed he may have been there to speak with up-and-coming wrestlers and pass along advice from his years of experience at the top of the industry.