John Cena was squashed by Brock Lesnar with only a handful of appearances remaining before retiring from WWE for good.

That’s what his pops thinks.

During a recent appearance on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone for an interview, Cena Sr. was critical of recent WWE booking of his son.

Cena Sr. was particularly outspoken about Cena’s quick loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN, which took place September 20 in Indianapolis, IN.

“That was a squash match,” Cena Sr. said of the bout. “A smart thing would have been at some point maybe we had an outside interference. Maybe we had a – I don’t like count-outs – but the outside interference setting up the next match with Cena, whomever that might have been. When I saw those kids crying, that is not the way you want to have business go.”

Earlier in the discussion, Cena Sr. gave his thoughts on the decision to turn his son heel earlier this year. While he felt the initial impact was strong, he believes the execution fell short when key players exited the storyline.

“Turning John Cena heel was a great idea. The shock factor was great. But I think the storyline was destroyed. And that was a very poor move in my opinion because it was a big gamble for everyone that was involved. And to see how it started and then to see the characters who were involved no longer be present, well, the heel turn almost became non-essential. That was something I really wasn’t too hyped up on.”

Despite his criticism, Cena Sr. also highlighted what he sees as the strengths of Cena’s farewell run, specifically praising the decision to revert him back to a babyface ahead of SummerSlam.

“I think the positive aspects of this is the face turn. I think that was a real positive move. I think they did it at the right time. I just think that what he’s done and what he’s doing and the legacy he will leave behind is really positive because if you listen to what he has to say, it’s not about John Cena. Part of it is he’s thanking the fans and he said it’s my turn to leave so some of the great young talent in the back can come forward.”

John Cena’s next in-ring appearance is scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, where he will square off against fellow pro wrestling legend “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)