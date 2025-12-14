John Cena Sr. believes WWE could have approached the ending of his son’s final match differently.

Speaking with longtime wrestling journalist Bill Apter following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the father of John Cena reacted to his son tapping out to Gunther in what was billed as Cena’s final match (see full video below).

While acknowledging the emotional impact of the moment, Cena Sr. admitted the finish didn’t fully sit right with him.

“Bill, the only thing I can say is I saw a lot of people cry. Do I believe that’s the way it should have ended? I might have done it differently. I think it might have been better for everyone had it ended differently.“

At the same time, Cena Sr. also recognized the traditional mindset that often comes into play when a top star is on their way out.

“But you and I have been in the business for a while, and I guess the unwritten rule is when you’re going out, you’re going down. So I guess the only thing I can say is they did what they had to do, what’s best for business.”

Cena Sr. went on to reveal that he was surprised by the specific way the match ended. He noted that he expected his son to pass out from GUNTHER’s sleeper hold rather than submit, a sentiment Apter said he shared going into the bout.

“Did I expect a tap out? I’ll be real honest with you, Bill. I would have expected a pass out, with Gunther still being the winner.”

The emotional response from the live crowd also stood out to Cena Sr., who reflected on how deeply fans were affected by the outcome.

“It’s kind of sad to see a lot of people cry. In the business, and I don’t know how you feel, but in the business, I would think you’d want to send him home happy.”

Apter later drew a historical comparison to underline the gravity of the moment, likening Cena’s loss to one of the most shocking and emotional finishes in wrestling history.

“It brought me back to way, way, way back when Bruno Sammartino lost his title to Ivan Koloff in front of 22,000 people at Madison Square Garden, and there was barely a dry eye in the house. I haven’t seen that until tonight. Your son was so beloved.”

For those who missed the show, fear not, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 12/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.