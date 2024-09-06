John Cena is everywhere these days.

Most recently, “The Greatest of All-Time” in WWE is featured in the official promotional trailer for Brawl Stars with SpongeBob SquarePants.

“The SpongeBob season starts NOW,” read a post on X promoting its’ release. “Get the El Primo SpongeBob Skin FOR FREE by joining a Club and collecting as much Krusty Kash as fishly possible!”

Check out the video dubbed, “SpongeBob, Brawl Stars, and… JOHN CENA?!?!,” via the YouTube player embedded below.