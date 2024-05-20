John Cena uses his incredible charisma in a new commercial.

The former 16-time world champion shared his latest acting triumph on his social media page, which is a commercial advertisement for Met-RX Flex. He also posted the following caption that reads:

Tanned, shredded, and ready to Met-Rx FLEX! Staying jacked with @METRx and beyond pumped to bring you another major flex-friendly announcement VERY soon!(Gnarly fanny pack, sweet tank, and rad biker shorts not included). #ad http://Metrx.com

Cena last appeared in WWE at WrestleMania XL, where he helped Cody Rhodes ‘Finish His Story’ and become the new Undisputed Universal WWE Champion. The WWE legend will also be the host of this year’s Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. You can read about that here.