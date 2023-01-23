WWE and 2K confirmed today that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17, 2023. John Cena will be the cover star for all three editions.

The ad says, “See John Cena, “Beat John Cena,” “Be Even Stronger Than John Cena.” Check out the trailer below:

2K has revealed the details regarding the differences in each edition of the game:

The WWE 2K23 Icon Edition

3-Day Early Access, starting March 14th, 2023.

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Playable Bad Bunny Character

1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

Deluxe Edition Content

Season Pass Access (5x DLC)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card

1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card

3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Ruthless Aggression Content

Playable Prototype Cena

1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card

Playable Leviathan Batista

Playable Young OVW-Era Randy Orton

Playable Young OVW-Era Brock Lesnar

John Cena Legacy Championship Belt

Wrestlemania 22 Arena

Icon Edition Content