WWE and 2K confirmed today that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17, 2023. John Cena will be the cover star for all three editions.
The ad says, “See John Cena, “Beat John Cena,” “Be Even Stronger Than John Cena.” Check out the trailer below:
2K has revealed the details regarding the differences in each edition of the game:
The WWE 2K23 Icon Edition
3-Day Early Access, starting March 14th, 2023.
- Bad Bunny Bonus Pack
- Playable Bad Bunny Character
- 1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card
Deluxe Edition Content
- Season Pass Access (5x DLC)
- MyRISE Mega-Boost
- SuperCharger
- 1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card
- 1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card
- 1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card
- 1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card
- 3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs
Ruthless Aggression Content
- Playable Prototype Cena
- 1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card
- Playable Leviathan Batista
- Playable Young OVW-Era Randy Orton
- Playable Young OVW-Era Brock Lesnar
- John Cena Legacy Championship Belt
- Wrestlemania 22 Arena
Icon Edition Content
- 1x Emerald Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION Card
- 3x Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs