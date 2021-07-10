Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter on Friday and revealed a new poster for the “Argylle” spy thriller movie that he was just announce for. You can see that poster below.

As noted, it was announced earlier this week that Cena as been announced for the new “Argylle” movie franchise. The first film in the franchise will start filming in Europe this August. Cena is expected to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas, and it’s possible that he won’t have to head to Europe until after the pay-per-view, or that he can work around filming for WWE dates.

You can click here for full details on the “Argylle” plot and the all-star cast. The promotional poster from Cena appears to show his character.

Regarding Cena’s status, he is believed to be free of acting obligations, at least for now. It was revealed back in May that “The Peacemaker” filming was scheduled to wrap filming in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 6. The HBO Max series stars Cena in the lead role, and is scheduled to premiere in January 2022, featuring 8 episodes in the first season.

With filming on “The Peacemaker” wrapped, Cena would now be able to return to the United States, making him available for a WWE return. Cena had previously mentioned that he had to miss WrestleMania 37 due to his filming obligations in Vancouver.

While Cena is now free from filming, at least for now, there is still no word on when he will be brought back to the WWE storylines. He has not been mentioned on WWE TV as of late, but it’s still believed that he is locked in for the SummerSlam match with Reigns.

Cena has been away from WWE since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 in 2020. You can click here for his recent comments on a WWE return, and how one issue is related to insurance on movie projects.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s status. You can see his movie poster tweet below:

