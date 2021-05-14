In promotion for his new Suicide Squad 2 film and ensuing Peacemaker series the legendary John Cena spoke with Den of Geek about a potential WWE return, and how the former 16-time world champion felt about his WrestleMania 36 showdown with the Fiend it was is now known as the Firely Funhouse match. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks his experience with the Funhouse Match from Mania 36:

The Funhouse match was something I hold very close to me and maybe that’s another 45-minute interview for another day because that was kind of thrown in my lap at the last minute. And I remember specifically asking what a Firefly Funhouse match was. And the answer was literally, “We don’t know.” And in most performers that would cause panic, but I was just riveted by the open field that we could possibly create something special. And like you said, it took a lot of brave folks and a lot of hard work to make something that hopefully the audience understood. And at least if it reached one, we reached you and that’s good. And I’m sure in your critical television articles, I’ve been on the wrong end of an ass-kicking many times from you and that I totally understand, but I’m glad we at least got something you enjoy.

How he does still hope to return to WWE at some point:

I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could, because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute. So it won’t be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE. I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I’m with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years of.

