The field for the inaugural John Cena Classic will be finalized this week.

John Cena surfaced on social media to hype the upcoming special event, revealing that the remaining participants will be announced during tonight’s episode of WWE NXT and this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

“Make sure to C NXT! The final NXT invites happen tomorrow night .. then .. next stop @WWE #SurvivorSeries to see 🦉 are the final invitees to the John Cena Classic,” Cena wrote.

The John Cena Classic is scheduled to take place as part of the December 14 episode of WWE Raw at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno and Shiloh Hill have been confirmed for the men’s division thus far.

On the women’s side, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Kelani Jordan, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid and Izzi Dame have received invitations.

Cena and The Rock are both scheduled to appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 this Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.