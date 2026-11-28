Two more names have been confirmed for the first-ever John Cena Classic tournament.

During the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 pre-show, Jackie Redmond spoke backstage live with Penta and Je’Von Evans.

As they talked about their excitement for the show this evening and the Team USA vs. Team Mexico elimination match, we saw John Cena walk up to them.

Cena surprised Penta and Evans with the news that they are in the John Cena Classic. He gave them each their briefcases. Cena even told Evans that he is actually the one who inspired him to do the John Cena Classic in the first place.

Penta and Je’Von Evans join Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Kelani Jordan, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Izzi Dame, Shiloh Hill, Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair as confirmed participants for the inaugural John Cena Classic tournament.

Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for our live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage from Houston, TX.