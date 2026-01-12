Logan Paul recently signed a new contract to become a full-time WWE Superstar.

John Cena is taking the credit for it.

At least some.

According to “The Greatest of All-Time,” he played a behind-the-scenes role in helping WWE lock in Logan Paul on a full-time basis.

As previously reported, Logan Paul recently revealed that he has signed a long-term, full-time WWE contract, solidifying his future with the company after years of sporadic appearances and marquee matches.

While speaking at Fan Expo New Orleans, Cena reflected on his ongoing retirement tour and took time to discuss Paul’s rise in WWE.

During the conversation, Cena openly acknowledged that he personally helped push Paul toward committing fully to the company.

“I got to bet on somebody who I think has a bright future in this business in Logan Paul,” Cena began. “And try to get the best out of him overseas in Paris, and maybe grease the wheels to convince him to finally be a full-time WWE employee, which he currently is.”

Cena and Paul shared the ring earlier this year, teaming together at WWE Money in the Bank before squaring off against one another at WWE Clash in Paris. The overseas run appears to have played a key role in Paul’s decision-making process.

A calculated endorsement from one of WWE’s most respected locker-room leaders.

Since signing his full-time deal, Paul has been a consistent presence on WWE Raw as a member of The Vision faction, aligning himself with Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Austin Theory as his role on the brand continues to expand.

