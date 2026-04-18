John Cena made a notable appearance during WrestleMania 42 week, and he didn’t hold back while sharing his thoughts.

The 17-time world champion joined The Undertaker and Michelle McCool for a live episode of Six Feet Under at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania 42 (see video below). During the discussion, Cena touched on a variety of topics before taking on hosting duties for the big weekend, including his stance on surprise appearances that lack purpose.

“I hate when people just show up without a reason. I hate when people show up without a ‘why,’” Cena said.

The comment raised eyebrows, as some fans interpreted it as a possible jab at Travis Scott, who made a controversial cameo during the main event of WrestleMania 41. That appearance, which came during Cena’s match with Cody Rhodes, was widely criticized for adding little to the bout before Scott quickly disappeared from the storyline.

Not a great look in hindsight.

Cena’s heel turn, which initially gained momentum following Elimination Chamber, ultimately lost steam by the time WrestleMania rolled around—particularly with the absence of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the underwhelming celebrity involvement in the main event.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cena took time to spotlight one current WWE star who he believes exemplifies making the most out of opportunities.

“There are performers like Chelsea Green, who is a great example, of taking an inch and making it a mile, and not being afraid to commit to what is right for business,” he said.

Looking ahead, Cena is set to serve as the official host of WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium. There has also been reports that he could be involved in an in-stadium segment with Danhausen at some point during the two-night event.