John Cena Talks Classic Money In The Bank Match Against CM Punk: “I’d Like To Think We All Won That Night”

John Cena took to Twitter early this morning to respond to former WWE superstar CM Punk, who recently reminisced about the legendary 2011 Money In The Bank encounter on the match’s nine-year anniversary. Punk initially wrote, “I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all.”

Today Cena adds, “I bet on myself that night, the usual amount. Not a smart wager choosing the guy who can’t wrestle over the best in the world, but I’d like to think we all won that night. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so many were entertained by.”

The match, which many consider one of the greatest in WWE history, saw Punk defeat Cena in front of his hometown crowd in Chicago to become WWE champion. He would then narrowly escape a MITB cash-in attempt by Alberto Del Rio under the orders of Vince McMahon, and blow a kiss to McMahon as he exited through the crowd as the show went off the air.