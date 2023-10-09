John Cena has massive praise for one of his biggest rivals, AJ Styles.

The Cenation leader spoke about the Phenomenal One during his appearance on The Bump last Wednesday, where Cena called Styles a wonderful human being who always brought the best out of him when they faced off in the ring.

Phenomenal is a great word to describe AJ. He’s just a wonderful, kind human being and brought out the best in me physically. We both had a different perspective on our careers and he thought if I didn’t exist, he would be where I’m at and I always wanted to see what the WWE would be like with AJ involved. Being in the ring, we brought out the best in each other. I wish AJ a speedy recovery and phenomenal is a great word to describe him.

Styles has been out of action ever since The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked him. However, Cena and LA Knight got some revenge for Styles after defeating the duo at this past Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event.

