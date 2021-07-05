Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with Emma Garland of Vice to promote the new F9 movie that recently opened up to major success in the United States following a strong international premiere.

Cena discussed how his F9 co-stars might do in a WWE ring. He was also asked to invent wrestling names and personas for each member of the F9 family. Cena stars in F9 as Jakob Toretto, the brother to Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto character. Cena said he believes Diesel could be WWE Champion immediately.

“So, we’re going to start with the easiest one: Vin Diesel. That name already says it all. He literally could be a WWE champion tomorrow,” Cena said. “I think you have to have something that sort of encapsulates your persona, or provides the audience with guidance based on first impressions. Vin is in great physical condition, and the way he operates in fights – I would know firsthand! – he’s very forward and he’s got the torque and power of a Diesel truck. So I honestly think that’s a fitting name. You wouldn’t have to change a thing.

“The whole cast of F9 are kind of like WWE superstars in their own right. The movie is kind of built for that, and I think that’s one of the interesting things about the franchise. You look at both entities – WWE being globally successful and Fast & Furious being globally successful – they kind of stick to their core but aren’t afraid to expand. They’re very similar.”

Rapper Cardi B, who recently announced her pregnancy but has been rumored to host SummerSlam, stars in F9 as Leysa, who helps Dom escape from Interpol. Cena, who is rumored to return at SummerSlam to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, said Cardi would also be a hell of a WWE Superstar.

“Cardi B would be a hell of a WWE superstar too,” Cena said. “What I admire most about her is she is authentically herself – through good, bad and indifferent – and I think that’s an admirable quality. To have enough confidence and love in yourself to be yourself in any given situation, I think that’s very impressive.

“She’s so identifiable as Cardi B, it would be tough for her to be anyone else. It’s not like Cardi B goes to record a track and then she’s a different person outside the studio – she’s always Cardi B. Cardi, Ludacris and Tyrese could all have their own entrance music!”

Tyrese Gibson stars in F9 as Roman, and Cena envisioned a potential Roman vs. Roman feud.

“This one is fun,” Cena said. “Tyrese could actually be Roman – he could harken back to the Roman Empire and he could be announced with trumpets, to a king’s welcome. Interestingly enough, there’s a character in WWE called Roman Reigns, so if we could take Tyrese’s Fast character and evolve it into a WWE personality, he has a built-in main event storyline with one of the most known superstars in WWE at the present time.”

Cena also talked potential WWE runs for co-stars Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, and Kurt Russell. The full article can be read here.

