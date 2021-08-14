The dark main event after tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma saw John Cena team up with The Mysterios.

The six-man dark main event featured Cena, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeating WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The finish to the match saw Cena pin Jimmy Uso after getting a hot tag. After the match, Cena celebrated with The Mysterios and then brought a young fan over the barrier for a special moment.

You can click here for details on the pre-SmackDown dark matches, which featured WWE NXT and RAW Superstars.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from tonight’s dark main event:

Dark main event is John Cena and the Mysterios vs. the Usos and Roman Reigns. This should be a blast! #SmackDown #SmackDownTulsa pic.twitter.com/EPIz5TNwqM — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 14, 2021

Dominik has been in this match a LONG time. #SmackDown #SmackDownTulsa pic.twitter.com/Qeh1Iriq5C — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 14, 2021

John Cena pinned one of the Usos (was hard to see which in the shenanigans) to win the match. That was loads of fun! The pop for Cena's hot tag and then the double 619 was insane. #SmackDown #SmackDownTulsa pic.twitter.com/R1P3wVz4iz — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) August 14, 2021

The bloodline vs cena and mysterious pic.twitter.com/mVkVuVbSAr — Haley Dean Neel (@BTRTulsa918) August 14, 2021

https://twitter.com/_Collin1/status/1426373211692863493

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.