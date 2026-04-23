John Cena appears to be hinting that he’ll have some sort of role at WWE Backlash next month, despite the ongoing changes in his WWE schedule.

The WWE Premium Live Event is set for Saturday, May 9 at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Cena suggested he still plans to be part of the show in some capacity, while also referencing a commitment he made to “Club WWE.”

“Man if only it were 2023 again,” he wrote. “I might have different business at WWE Backlash

Alas, the years pass.”

Cena then followed up by teasing that he still intends to deliver something memorable for fans in attendance.

“I am still gonna try to do something epic in Tampa for 5/9. I promised Club WWE something special… stay tuned.”