John Cena is ready for his Beantown swan song.

Ahead of what will be his final-ever appearance as an active WWE Superstar in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts on WWE Monday Night Raw at the TD Garden on November 10, 2025, John Cena is ramping up the anticipation.

“The Greatest of All-Time” surfaced via social media once again to deliver some additional hype for what will be one of his final four appearances ever in WWE.

“Tomorrow night [the] TD Garden will be a very special stop on the Farewell Tour,” Cena wrote via his official X account on Sunday morning. “Looking forward to an incredible night in Boston with my WWE family!”

Cena concluded, “Tomorrow night LIVE on Netflix!”

On Friday, Cena wrote via his official X account about the 11/10 Raw in Boston, which also features the start of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine who will be his final-ever WWE opponent in his official retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13.

“Seeing all the excitement around Monday Night WWE Raw in Boston,” Cena wrote. “Can’t wait to see the matchups and surprises 👀 for the Last Time is Now tournament.”

Cena continued, “This is a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone involved. See you Monday, LIVE [at the] TD Garden and on Netflix!”

As noted, WWE has announced Damian Priest vs. Rusev and Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura as the first pair of opening round matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament that kicks off on Monday’s WWE Raw in Beantown.

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown show, two additional matches in the tourney were revealed, with The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and LA Knight vs. TBA penciled in for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on November 14.

Also advertised for the 11/10 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is reigning WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer putting her title on-the-line against The Judgment Day’s own Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending their WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

