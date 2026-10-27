John Cena is promising answers when he makes his return to WWE Raw next week.

The WWE legend is scheduled to appear on the November 2 episode of Raw from Brooklyn, New York, marking his first appearance on the red brand since retiring from in-ring competition in December 2025.

Cena took to social media on Tuesday morning to hype his upcoming appearance, teasing the beginning of the build toward WWE’s inaugural John Cena Classic event.

“Make sure not to miss WWE Raw next week,” Cena wrote. “SPECIAL START TIME OF 6PM EST! The wait is over, the speculation ends 11/2.”

He wasn’t done there.

“Let’s build this ‘Never Seen’ CLASSIC,” he continued. “OUR time is NOW!”

The John Cena Classic is a concept Cena personally pitched to WWE, with the event designed to serve as the company’s version of an All-Star Game featuring talent from both the main roster and NXT.

One of the more unique aspects of the event will be its championship format. Rather than determining a winner strictly through match results, fans will vote to crown the John Cena Classic Champion. This means a participant could potentially win the championship despite losing their match.

Cena originally announced plans for the event during WWE Backlash in May, although several details were still being worked out at the time. The show is currently planned for December, with WWE reportedly having finalized the concept internally.

An official date, location and broadcast platform have yet to be announced. Cena’s appearance on Raw next Monday could provide those answers as the company begins promoting the event.

Cena, who now serves as a WWE ambassador following his retirement, joins an advertised lineup for the November 2 Raw that also includes Royce Keys vs. Solo Sikoa.

Next week’s episode will have a special start time of 6/5c on Netflix.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.