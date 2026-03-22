John Cena is connected to WWE for life.

Whether it be through his memorable legacy left behind following years of first-hand contributions, or by a completely new role with the company altogether.

During a MegaCON Orlando appearance, “The Greatest of All-Time” teased this new role in WWE, while also reflecting on an overwhelming show of support he received from WWE fans in Perth during “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On AJ Styles and WWE in Perth: “The atmosphere in Perth was like something I’d never seen. I’d never seen that many like t-shirts. I know for a fact we didn’t give them away, but it’s like we gave them away. I wore yellow that night and like the whole crowd was yellow. I’m used to 50-50 or like, sometimes people will wear an older shirt. So the atmosphere, I think, really swept everybody up, and because the audience was smart enough to understand what we were doing as well, like, you can do all this cool stuff that you think is cool, but if you guys don’t get it, I’m kind of being selfish. So I think we had a moment of, like, serendipity where you have you have these two performers, and I knew AJ shared with me that he was going to retire in January. So I really think the world of him and wanted to do something special and make it special, and then you had an audience that kind of understood that, and man, like halfway through, I don’t watch a lot of matches back because I like to live the moment. I don’t like to get into my head and I’m like, what could I have done different? I can’t, it’s done. That’s one that I have watched back and like man, the audience was calling spots for us.”

On working on a new role for himself in WWE: “I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE I think I might crack the code, and I think we have something, and if the stars align and everybody signs off, I will be a whole lot more integrated in the system, and I’m very excited about the road ahead, and I’ll just cross my fingers that it works.”