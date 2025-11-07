“The Last Time Is Now” for WWE fans to enjoy “The Greatest Of All-Time.”

It’s also the last time for a pro wrestler to try and share the ring with “The Never-Seen 17” time former world champion.

As WWE prepares for next week’s highly-anticipated episode of WWE Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 10, the talk within the pro wrestling community continues to be largely centered around the year-long WWE retirement tour of John Cena.

And he CAN see you.

John Cena, mister “You Can’t See Me” himself, pointed out via social media on Friday morning that he has been seeing all of the talk and buzz surrounding the recently announced 16-man tournament to determine who will be his final-ever opponent inside of a WWE ring.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend wrote via his official X account this morning about the buzz leading up to his final ever WWE Raw appearance in his hometown of Boston. In the brief statement shared via social media, Cena teased some surprises in the tournament.

“Seeing all the excitement around Monday Night WWE Raw in Boston,” Cena wrote this morning. “Can’t wait to see the matchups and surprises 👀 for the Last Time is Now tournament.”

Cena continued, “This is a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone involved.”

Boston’s favorite son concluded his message with a plug for Monday night’s show.

“See you Monday, LIVE [at the] TD Garden and on Netflix!”

As noted, WWE has announced Damian Priest vs. Rusev and Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura as the first pair of opening round matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament that kicks off on Monday’s WWE Raw in Beantown.

Also advertised for the 11/10 episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand prime time program is reigning WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer putting her title on-the-line against The Judgment Day’s own Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending their WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

