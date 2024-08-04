Could John Cena and Jelly Roll become the next WWE tag-team champions?

While that will likely never happen, it doesn’t mean we won’t see “The Greatest of All-Time” and the music star in the ring together at some point in the future.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend surfaced on social media on Sunday and teased the possibility for an upcoming WWE Nashville show.

“Have listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime WWE comes to Nashville,” Cena wrote. “Jelly Roll’s Time is Now!!!!”

Jelly Roll’s songs were the official themes of WWE SummerSlam 2024, and the music star appeared alongside show host The Miz and R-Truth in a segment involving A-Down Town Under, which led to the baby face trio hitting Cena’s trademark Five Knuckle Shuffle spot.