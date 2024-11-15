– John Cena has the pro wrestling community buzzing on social media today. “The Greatest of All-Time” took to Instagram on Friday to share a photoshopped image of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with a “Space Marine” helmet on. The caption above the photo reads, “Stone Cold Space Marines.” Many are taking this as a cryptic tease for a dream match between John Cena and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as part of Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour in 2025. For those who missed it, Joe Hendry also teased a dream match against John Cena this week, and John Cena was confirmed for the 2025 Royal Rumble on February 1 in Indianapolis, IN.

– On Friday, WWE released the latest installment of their digital series, “WWE Playlist,” via their official YouTube channel. The 20-plus minute episode is dubbed, “WWE Playlist: Roman Reigns destroys and rebuilds the OG Bloodline.” As noted, The Original Bloodline will battle The Bloodline in a WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event on November 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

– Also new on WWE’s social media channels is a post on the company’s official X account remembering “Macho Man” Randy Savage on the birthday of the late WWE Hall of Fame legend. Additionally, WWE’s YouTube channel added a special three-plus hour compilation of full matches, iconic promos and unseen footage of “Macho Man” Randy Savage dubbed, “Macho Man” Randy Savage Mix Tape.

