On a recent episode of NBA on TNT Shaquille O’Neal spoke with former WWE superstar John Cena, who was on set for his role in the new Suicide Squad film. During their conversation the Diesel asked Cena how he thought he did during his AEW debut. Highlights are below.

Cena says he thought Shaq would have been something in WWE:

CENA: Man, you are one of that Mount Rushmore of sports entertainers. It’s a shame that you were born so large and so gifted on the basketball court because you could have been something in WWE. I still think you can be. But you are Mount Rushmore of sports entertainers.

Shaq later asked the Cenation leader if he caught his match on AEW Dynamite. Check out the exchange below.

SHAQ: Yeah, I got a question for you, not about the show, about what you did or what you used to do being a wrestler. I had my first wrestling match a couple of weeks ago. Did you see it, and I would like to get your criticism on what I should have done better? CENA: Big Shaq, I’ve been sequestered in a bunker here in Vancouver as they’re really kind of keeping the lockdown to us. Now I heard you made your in-ring debut; I’m going to answer your question with a question. How did you feel about it? When it was all over, how did you feel about your performance? SHAQ: Well, I really wanted to, you know, represent your guys right here, you know, giving a shout out to the Brodie Lee power slam right there, wanted to make it look good. Because listen growing up, you know, I watch you guys Junkyard Dog, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan. I just wanted to represent you guys, and then you know he [Cody Rhodes] kind of poked me in my eye and caught me off guard and body slammed into a table. I think I did pretty good. I just wanted to represent you, wrestlers, because you guys are some of my favorite athletes. You know how I feel about your brother. I love you, big fan of yours, congratulations on everything that you’re doing.

