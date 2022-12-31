John Cena returned to the ring on Friday by teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown.

Cena and Owens went over when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. On Saturday morning, Cena took to Twitter to thank the fans:

“Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown.”

Cena is schedule wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 39 in April.